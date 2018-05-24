Gardaí investigating whether murder suspect Mark Hennessy was active on dating apps

Update 8.45am: It is understood Gardaí are investigating whether Mark Hennessy, the man suspected of abducting and killing Jastine Valdez was using dating apps and websites.

Mr Hennessy was shot dead while sitting in his car by a Garda officer on Sunday night – Ms Valdez’s body was found in Rathmichael in south Dublin the following day.

According to the Irish Independent, there is no suggestion the 24-year-old student was on a dating site or had any contact with her suspected killer and last night Gardaí appealed for information about her handbag and iPad mini.

Earlier: Gardaí issue fresh appeal for help in Justine Valdez murder case

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for help in the Jastine Valdez murder case.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in finding her blue shoulder bag and her iPad mini.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry on Saturday and her body was found in Rathmichael on Monday.

Gardaí are also looking for dash cam footage from drivers who were in south county Dublin at the weekend and who may have seen Mark Hennessy’s black Nissan Qashqai.

Jastine’s blue shoulder bag.

GSOC has revealed that Mr. Hennessy, who is believed to have killed the 24-year-old, was shot dead in the driver’s seat of his car by a Garda officer.

Mr Hennessy died from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder which ricocheted into an artery.

A post mortem on the 40-year-old, father of two said that there was a single bullet discharged from the official firearm of the Garda involved and it appears to have hit a bone around his shoulder and ricocheted into the artery causing fatal injuries.

Investigators found a stanley knife in the vehicle, and his body had evidence of self-harming.

Gardaí are also investigating whether he tried to buy cocaine after the death of the 24-year-old student.

Mark Hennessy.

GSOC investigators are collecting video footage from a Garda traffic car at the scene, and from CCTV cameras surrounding the area.

An online book of condolence has also been opened on Wicklow.ie along with one at the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in Enniskerry.

Also, donations to the page on the crowdfunding site, gofundme.com, Jastine Valdez Memorial Fund, have reached over €110,000.

People with any information should contact Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

– Digital Desk

