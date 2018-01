Gardaí in Limerick say “all available resources” are being used in their inquiry into the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year old’s body was found at his flat in Little O’Curry Street in the city on Sunday.

Detectives declared a murder investigation last night, after reviewing post-mortem results.

Gardaí say Martin was well known in the city, and was often seen walking his dog near his home.

They’re appealing for witnesses and are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

