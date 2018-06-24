Gardaí launch murder investigation

24 June 2018

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of young man’s body in Tallaght yesterday.

23-year-old Adam Muldoon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí believe he may have suffered a violent death.

The young man’s body was discovered by a passer-by walking their dog, around 6.30am yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem was carried out.

The results have now been furnished to Gardaí and a murder investigation has commenced although details are not being released for operational reasons.

The scene of the incident continues to be sealed off and a full forensic examination has been carried out by officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Searches at the site are continuing and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Jobstown Park area, known locally as Butler Park, between 11 pm on Friday and 6.30am yesterday, to contact their incident room at Tallaght Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to motorists who traveled along Cheeverstown Road between those times and may have dash cam footage to come forward.

