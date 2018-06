A man has died after being assaulted in Cork last night.

It is understood the incident happened at Willie Andies Pub at New Square in Mitchelstown at around 11pm.

Emergency services attended the scene but their efforts to save the man, who was in his 40s, failed.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

Another man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Share it:













Don't Miss