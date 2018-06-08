A fresh appeal for information is being made, over the disappearance of a man in Limerick 20 years ago today.

Matthew Carroll went missing on June 8, 1998 when he was aged 30.

He was last seen walking away from the Steering Wheel Pub at Roxboro Shopping Centre between 7 and 8 o’clock that night.

He is 5 foot 4 in height of thin build with fair or light hair, is clean shaven and has blue eyes.

He speaks with a Limerick accent and was wearing a black top with writing on the top, black jeans and deck shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Roxboro Road.

– Digital Desk

