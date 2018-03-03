Update – 8.55am: Eight men are due in court this morning in connection with the looting of a Lidl store in Dublin last night.

The men, ranging in age from 24 to 47, have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing.

Another man in his 30s was also arrested for handling stolen property and is being held at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

7.08am: Gardaí make nine arrests after looting at Lidl store in Tallaght causes ‘substantial’ damage

Nine people have been arrested after a supermarket was attacked in Dublin during blizzard conditions.

Unverified social media footage appeared to show looting at a Lidl store in the west of the city, as well as heavy machinery being used to damage the property.

Gardaí said the damage was substantial. It came amid some of the worst snow storms to hit Ireland for decades.

A Garda statement said: “Following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, Garda units deployed in the Tallaght district and nine arrests were made to date.

BREAKING – Reports of three arrests being made in Tallaght after Lidl store looted and set on fire. More at @IrishSunOnline #BeastFromTheEast dublin #emmageddon pic.twitter.com/bVoQIEFgEc — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

“Substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown Lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown.

“All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda stations. An incident room has been established.”

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy, said: “I utterly condemn this mindless criminal behaviour that has been carried out in recent hours.

SHOCKING: The safe out of Lidl in Tallaght getting SMASHED pic.twitter.com/9I07eMDle1 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 2, 2018

“I fully anticipate that the gardai will pursue the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.”

He added: “I am particularly mindful that these actions have taken place in the midst of a code red weather warning when our emergency services are at full stretch.

“Lidl is a much valued and appreciated employer in our community whose head office is on the Main Road in Tallaght.

Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

“The type of outrageous behaviour we witnessed tonight has no place in our community.”

He said it detracted from the excellent work being done by local community groups and by South Dublin County Council during this current weather crisis.

“The people who committed these contemptible acts do not represent the community of decent law abiding people, who I’m sure are as outraged as I am.

“What has taken place tonight puts people’s jobs at risk which is one of the sickest aspects of this shameful crime.

“Finally, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the emergency services, who have been doing an excellent job in extenuating circumstances.”

“We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening,” Lidl said in a statement.

“As the store was closed when this incident occurred we can confirm no member of our team has been injured.

“Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Please see below statement in relation to the incident at our branch at Fortunestown Lane, Dublin pic.twitter.com/jl8PD57Vcx — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 2, 2018

