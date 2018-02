Gardaí make two arrests after seizing guns and drugs in Finglas

11 February 2018

Gardaí in Dublin have seized drugs and handguns in a house search.

Officers seized two guns, ammunition, and cannabis with an estimated street value of €12,000 during the operation in Finglas.

Two people in their late 20s and early 40s, were arrested during the raid.

They are being held at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 30, Offences Against the State Act.

