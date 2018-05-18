A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 10-week-old baby girl in Longford in June of last year.

The man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in Naas, Co Kildare and in Dublin this morning.

Doriana Kluska from Clondra in Longford died at Temple Street Childrens Hospital on June 4 last year.

An inquest into her death heard that following a post mortem the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave the cause of death as acute subdural hemorrhage.

That inquest which opened in July last year was adjourned pending a garda investiation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The man and woman are being questioned at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act.

