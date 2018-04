Gardai have recovered 1.3 million cigarettes, valued at €750,000, following a search of a premises in the Clondalkin area last night.

Gardaí from Clondalkin investigating the theft of the cigarettes from a premised in West Dublin on the 16/04/18 searched a premises in Clondalkin last night and recovered the stolen cigarettes.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.

