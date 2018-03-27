Gardaí recover body of missing Brazilian student

27 March 2018

Gardaí have recovered the body of a Brazilian man who was reported missing in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Caique Trindade De Oliveira was reported missing on March 6.

Since reported missing, his mother had travelled from Brazil such was the concern for the safety of her son.

His disappearance was reported in his home country.

Gardaí have today confirmed that the body of the Brazilian student was recovered by the Garda Sub Aqua unit yesterday in the Clondalkin area.

They have thanked all the volunteers and search agencies who were involved in the search.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss