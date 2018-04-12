Gardai reminding people not to dodge checkpoints after catching Wexford driver

12 April 2018

Gardai have issued a reminder that drivers who try to avoid checkpoints will be caught.

Officers manning a checkpoint in Wexford this week spotted a motorist turning to avoid them.

They followed the car and caught up with the driver in a nearby car park where they discovered that the car had no tax, NCT or insurance.

The vehicle was seized.

Wexford Roads Policing: Driver turned to avoid Gardaí at a checkpoint. Gardaí stopped car in nearby car park to discover car had no tax/NCT/insurance. Vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/AIkD7qGdQf — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 11, 2018

Main photo: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

