Gardaí are again asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Roza Jakubowska was last seen on March 14 in the Dublin 1 area, wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.

The 15-year-old is 5′ 5″ tall, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that may help find her is asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are concerned for Roza and asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

