Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in finding 26-year-old Edgars Leimanis, who is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31.

Edgars, a Latvian national, was last seen that Saturday when he left his home in Edenderry.

He is said to be six foot two inches tall with a slim build and short, brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

