Gardaí are renewing their appeal for a 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Christopher Mongan was last seen on Eden Quay in the city centre on the 24th of March.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Christopher is described as being 5ft 6 inches in height, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas and anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda on 01 666 8000, or any Garda station.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss