Gardaí are renewing their appeal in relation to the murder of Mikolaj ‘Nick’ Wilk in Cork at the weekend.

Speaking at Gurranabraher garda station today, Superintendent Colm O Sullivan said: ”We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

”A number of people have come forward with information and we wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation thus far. However, we are aware of a number of taxis and hackneys that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the incident who have not come forward.”

Gardaí investigating the machete murder of the Polish man in Ballincollig have also encouraged members of his own community to contact them with any information they have about his background or about concerns that he may have had.

The appeal comes as the family of Mr Wilk, 35, who was hacked to death in his own home near Ballincollig early last Sunday, began arriving in Ireland to make preparations for his funeral.

Gardaí remained tight-lipped yesterday on the status of their investigation or on whether they have established a motive for the savage attack in which Mr Wilk died in a barrage of machete blows, and his wife, Elzbieta, was injured.

However, they have urged anyone, particularly members of the Polish community, to contact them with any information that may be of assistance to their investigation.

They have used clips posted on social media, featuring a Polish-speaking garda, to further encourage anyone with information to contact the incident room at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

A gang of at least four men entered the Wilk home at Maglin and attacked Mr Wilk with machetes as his two young children, aged under six, slept in another room.

Elzbieta suffered slash injuries to her head, face and hands and is still recovering in Cork University Hospital.

The couple came to Ireland about 12-years ago, married about seven years ago, and Mr Wilk, who ran his own gardening and maintenance business, had never come to garda attention.

Detectives are now liaising with colleagues overseas as a matter of routine in a bid to establish if there is anything in his background that could help their enquiry.

They are also examining phone and social media records to try and establish if Mr Wilk was killed as a result of a personal grudge, or if he was attacked for disturbing an attempted robbery.

While nothing is missing from the property, it is believed the gang decided to flee empty-handed after the savage assault.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of various forensic tests conducted at the family home, on the burned out BMW 3 series car believed to have been used by the gang, and on a firearm recovered from that car.

The GoFundMe account launched on Monday to support his family passed the €13,000 mark last night.

Fr Piotr Galus, chaplain to the Polish community in Cork, who is liaising with friends of the Wilks, will remember the family in prayers during a Mass for the Polish community in St Augustine’s Church in Cork city tonight.

But he said he also expects a large attendance at another Mass he will celebrate in Ballincollig’s Church of St Mary and St John at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Together-Razem charity, which provides free supports and advice to Polish people living in Cork, has offered free counselling to the Wilk family.

