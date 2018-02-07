Gardai at the scene of school bus crash in Co Limerick

07 February 2018

Gardai are at the scene of a school bus crash in Co Limerick.

The bus and a car crashed at around half past 8 this morning on the R513 near the village of Caherconlish.

Emergency services are at the scene at least 15 people have been brought to hospital.

It is understood 40 students from a nearby secondary school were travelling on the bus at the time.

A number of students have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment the extent of injuries are not known but are thought to be minor in nature.

The drivers of both vehicles have also been taken to hospital.

