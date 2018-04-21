Gardaí search for missing teenager

21 April 2018

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Wiktoria Swierczynska.

The 17-year-old was last seen early on yesterday morning in Carrickmines.

She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall, of slight build and with long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green jumper, white polo shirt and black bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Wiktoria or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any garda station.

Share it:













Don't Miss