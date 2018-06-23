Gardaí searching for a missing 16-year-old boy from Carlow

23 June 2018

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help tracing a missing 16-year-old boy from Carlow.

It’s understood that Damien Cullen was last seen at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6, thin and pale with Black Hair.

Damian’s family have taken to social media in a desperate plea to find the young man and have been coordinating searches around Kilkenny city.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000.

Share it:













Don't Miss