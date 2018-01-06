Gardaí seek assistance in looking for Kilkenny man

06 January 2018

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Steven Dooley.

Steve was last seen leaving his home at Bishop Birch Place in Kilkenny at 11.30pm on January 5.

He is described as 5ft 9in in height, with a medium build,

He has short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a slim fit green tracksuit pants and a padded white/grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny Station on Wexford on 056-7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

