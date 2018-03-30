Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30 year old, Rafal Filipowicz who is missing from his home at Green Road, Carlow.

Rafal was last seen at approximately 8 am on Wednesday 21st March 2018 near of Portlaoise General Hospital.

He is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown hair with a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

Anyone who has seen Rafal or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

