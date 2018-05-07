Gardaí seek information in finding missing 17-year-old from Clonmel

07 May 2018

Gardaí are trying to trace 17-year-old Natasha McNeill who was last seen in Clonmel, Tipperary on Tuesday, May 1 at 4.00pm.

Natasha is described as being 160cm (5’2”) and a slim build.

She has brown hair and tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

