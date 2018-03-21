Gardaí seek information on aggravated burglary in Waterford City student house

21 March 2018

Gardaí are looking for information on an aggravated burglary which took place in Waterford City in the early hours of this morning.

The theft took place at approximately 2.15am in a student house at Lismore Park.

The assailants demanded money and phones upon entry.

According to Gardaí, one burglar produced a sharp object, before running upstairs in a failed attempt to gain access to bedrooms which were occupied by two householders.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The scene is being preserved for examination.

Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

