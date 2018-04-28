Gardai are looking for witnesses after a cash in transit robbery in Dublin.

It happened in Coolock this afternoon.

At around 2pm a black Cash In Transit van was parked at Main Street, Clongriffin collecting cash from business premises.

While the van was unoccupied a white coloured Ford Transit van, with an 08 D registration, and a full roof rack pulled up alongside.

One of three occupants in the white transit exited the roof, jumped on to the roof of the security vehicle and cut a lock to gain entry – before driving off, followed by the Transit.

Both vehicles were discovered shortly afterwards, a short distance away at Railway Court.

The white transit van had been set on fire and an attempt had been made to set fire to the other.

The contents were gone.

Gardai want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious between 1.30pm and 2.30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Railway Court, Clongriffen – or anyone who was at Clongriffen Railway Station – or anyone driving in area with a dash-cam.

Share it:













Don't Miss