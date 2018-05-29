Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses following a two car crash in Dublin 8 yesterday.

The crash occurred at 11.30am at the junction of Conyngham Road and Island Bridge Gate (Phoenix Park).

The driver of one of the cars, an 85-year-old man, was removed by Ambulance to St James Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was also removed to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The scene was examined by local scenes of crime members and the coroner was notified of the death.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01 6669700 or the 1800 666 111.

