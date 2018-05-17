Gardaí have seized cash, a car, watches, mobile phones and a small quantity of drugs in raids on four houses in Dublin and Wexford.

The searches were carried out at properties in Dublin 8, Dublin 24, South County Dublin and Co. Wexford this morning.

It is connected to a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation around an organised crime gang based in the Dublin 24 area. No arrests have been made.

Around $1,500 and £250 sterling in cash was seized along with a 2014 Audi A6 motorcar, three watches (one Rolex and two Tag Heuer), mobile phones and a small quantity of cannabis and cocaine were found.

Computer equipment and documents were also seized in the searches of three homes in Dublin and the search of a holiday home in Co. Wexford. The drugs were found at the holiday home.

The Criminal Assets Bureau officers were helped by Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Special Crime Task Force and Revenue Customs officers.

– Digital Desk

