Two men have been arrested after Gardaí stopped two cars in Dublin and found cocaine yesterday.

The search, conducted by officers targeting serious and organised crime in Dublin, was carried out after they intercepted the cars in Ronanstown at around 7.30pm last night.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered and two men aged 30 and 26 were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

File photo.

Follow-up searches took place in Tallaght and Clondalkin and officers seized significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

They estimate the value of the drugs to be more than €1.4m.

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice today charged in connection with the investigation, while the 30-year-old man remains in custody.

Share it:













Don't Miss