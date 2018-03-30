Gardaí have seized €1.6m worth of drugs in Carlow.

The cannabis herb was seized during a search at a premises on Tullow Road, along with €21,000 in cash.

The discovery was made as part of an investigation by Gardai targetting serious and organised cross-jurisdictional criminal activity with the help of Europol.

Two men aged 38 and 39 have been arrested and are being held at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Speaking about this ongoing investigation Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations said:

“This significant drug seizure and associated arrests are the consequence of ongoing liaison on the part of An Garda Síochána, at an international level. The seizure of cannabis herb at a premises in Carlow arises from ongoing liaison with law enforcement authorities in Europol and Poland with whom we are jointly targeting an organised crime group.”

– Digital Desk

