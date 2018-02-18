Gardaí have seized a large consignment of alleged counterfeit goods at Fairyhouse in County Meath.

They carried out an operation this morning, supported by Revenue Customs Officers, and brand agents representing 20 different companies, including Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker, Rolex and others.

They identified a number of stalls at Fairyhouse Market and seized a wide range of goods including sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, and designer clothing and accessories.

The goods seized had a market price of over €50,000 – which if genuine, would be worth in excess of €300,000.

No arrests were made during the operation but a file is currently being prepared for the DPP.

– PA

