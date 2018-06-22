By Joe Leogue

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk almost two weeks ago have sealed off a number of potential crime scenes across Cork and seized a number of vehicles.

The 35-year-old father of two was murdered by a group of machete-wielding men who broke into his Ballincollig home in the early hours of Sunday, June 10.

His wife, Elzbieta, suffered serious injuries in the frenzied attack, while their two young children were unharmed.

Shortly after the attack, a BMW 3 series car was discovered ablaze a short distance from the murder scene, at Ballinora, Waterfall.

Yesterday, gardaí investigating the murder raided seven properties across Cork and seized nine vehicles.

Some of the premises have been secured and are being treated as crime scenes.

A Garda spokesperson yesterday confirmed the developments.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballincollig, Cork, on 10 June, 2018, gardaí searched six residential premises and one commercial premises in the Ballincollig and greater Cork area,” a spokesperson said.

“During the course of the search, nine vehicles were seized and are being technically examined, a number of the scenes of this morning’s searches have been declared crime scenes and are being currently examined,” the spokesperson added.

Investigators had previously appealed to taxi and hackney drivers, operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora, and Waterfall areas on the night of the murder, to come forward.

They were particularly keen to speak to a driver who picked up three women at a pub in the Wilton area and drove to Waterfall, dropping two of the women along the way.

The booking had been made through a taxi app.

IMAGE: The late Mikolaj Wilk and his wife Elzbieta

