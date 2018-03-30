Gardai carrying out a speed check near the Waterford/Cork border found tens of thousands of euro in cash after pulling in a driver.

The Gardai were on duty near Fermoy when they spotted a vehicle they suspected was committing Road Traffic offences.

They pulled in the driver but he fled the scene, running into a neighbouring field.

Gardai said he disposed of property as he ran and in a follow-up search of the area, a large sum of cash was found stuffed into socks.

Gardai revealed on the Southern Region Facebook page that the man was arrested and later appeared in court.

Photos: Southern Region Garda/Facebook

