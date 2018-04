Gardai stop learner driver travelling at 181km/h on M9

14 April 2018

Gardai stopped a driver travelling at 181km/h on the M9 this morning.

Traffic officers from Naas discovered the young male was on a learner permit when they pulled him in.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and will appear in court soon.

Gardai are reminding everyone to slow down and be safe if driving this weekend.

