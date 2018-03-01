Gardai have asked people to stay out of their cars this afternoon.

They are advising that all non-essential travel should not undertaken at this time until the current Red Warning is downgraded. Only emergency travel should be taken at this time.

They’re also reminding the public that footpaths are also treacherous and people should take extreme care when out and about.

👥🚔Gardaí are now advising all members of the public that they should not drive unliess in an emergency situation. Roads are treacherous. Pls see local alerts #CommunityAlert https://t.co/qezkx9uCVg — Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 1, 2018

Gardai say that the current forecasts at this time indicate that the weather will get progressively worse over the course of the day and night.

People are advised that from early afternoon they should remain in doors. If you have elderly neighbours or relatives please ensure that they have enough heat and food.

Share it:













Don't Miss