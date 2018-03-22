Gardaí are treating as suspicious a fire at an apartment in Waterford City.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at The Sycamores on the Dunmore Road.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire upon arrival at the scene.

Gardaí are treating Waterford City apartment fire as suspicious #BeatNews pic.twitter.com/jjY0EGRfjA — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 22, 2018

A male, female and young child were in the apartment when the fire broke out.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during or in the days leading up to the incident.

