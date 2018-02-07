Gardaí are warning people about the dangers of giving personal and financial details to third parties.

It’s after a number of recently reported scams, one of which relates to so-called “vishing”.

That’s where a victim was contacted by someone purporting to be from their bank, saying there had been some suspicious transactions with their account.

The person was told to transfer money to places like Kenya and Nepal in order to get a refund.

Gardaí are reminding people that banks and financial institutions will never phone or email to ask for any personal details.

Garda National Economic Crime Bureau Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan said, “I want to highlight the fact that Banks and Financial Institutions will never telephone or email anyone to send or provide their personal details of bank cards, date of birth, address or other personal details.

“Please disregard any such requests, as these criminals are seeking out your personal details, including some current scams where foreign nationals are receiving calls that there are issues with their visas and to forward finances to rectify the problem.”

