Girl, 2, in critical condition after falling from balcony

10 April 2018

A two-year-old girl is in a critical condition at Temple Street Children’s Hospital after a balcony fall in Dublin 15.

It happened at her home in Tyrrelstown at around half six yesterday evening.

The young girl was discovered on the ground at the back of the property in Mount Garrett Park.

Gardai at Blanchardstown are investigating but say they’re treating it as a tragic incident.

