Glee actor Mark Salling found dead while awaiting child pornography trial

30 January 2018

Glee star Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide according to reports.

The 35-year-old’s body was found in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday, close to his home.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after entering a guilty plea to possession of child pornography. He was arrested in December 2015 following a tip off.

He was originally facing a possible sentence of 20 years behind bars after being charged with two counts of child pornography however, following a plea deal, he was facing a possible four to seven years in jail.

Salling previously attempted suicide last Summer and was rushed to hospital after cutting both of his wrists. He was getting psychological help following the incident.

He came to prominence playing the role of Noah “Puck” Puckerman on hit show Glee.

