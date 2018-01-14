Global recall for baby milk formula extended to 83 countries over salmonella fears

14 January 2018

A recall of baby milk products by French dairy company Lactalis because of a salmonella scare has been extended to 83 countries from around 30.

In an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, company president Emmanuel Besnier said that more than 12 million boxes of infant milk products are now concerned.

They are products from the Lactalis factory in Craon, north-west France, where the salmonella bacteria was discovered in December.

The move comes after Mr Besnier met France’s economy minister on Friday – and following a bungled recall operation whose responsibility remains unclear.

The paper said 35 babies were diagnosed with salmonella in France, one in Spain and a possible case in Greece.

