Gold mining starts on Wexford/Wicklow border

28 March 2018

Prospecting for gold on the Wexford/Wicklow border has found some positive results from soil tests.

Connemara Mining is working on the Mine River Gold Project which is on a 15 kilometre stretch of land between Carnew and Bunclody.

It is prioritising two sites in the target area where the company has reported promising results.

Patrick Cullen, the Chief Executive of Connemara Mining, says they are working on airborne and soil surveys along with historic drilling analysis.

Listen to the full interview below.

