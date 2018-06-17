As part of Ireland’s effort to gain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, the Government has invited ambassadors from every country in the world to attend a U2 concert in New York in July.

The band are believed to be footing the cost for all invitees – Ireland is competing against Norway and Canada.

The next day, the UN Headquarters will host an Irish-themed event where there will be Irish music and members of the Defence Forces because one of our major selling points is our peace keeping efforts over the past few decades.

– Digital Desk

