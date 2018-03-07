Employers are being urged to hire more people with disabilities.

Latest figures show they are still only half as likely to be in a job than those without a disability.

The Government has launched a consultation period with events planned across the country to help people with disabilities secure and retain employment.

Minister Regina Doherty says much more needs to be done.

She said: “It’s our job to highlight the benefits of having people, a diverse group of people in your workforce, but also it’s up to us to make sure and recognise that there are barriers to people of disability and to make sure we try to break down those barriers.

“Most importantly (we must) support people in the workforce along with good employers and I think we can do that in partnership.”

