Govt to spend up to €1.2m on public address and CCTV for papal visit

02 April 2018

The Government is likely to spend €1.2m on a communications system for the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

The Office of Government Procurement is looking for tenders to provide a public address system, CCTV cameras and radio communications.

Pope Francis is due to visit Dublin in August for the Festival of Families at Croke Park and the Pontiff will celebrate mass at the Phoenix Park.

The Government’s advertisement for tender also says event services will be required for Dublin Castle.

The advertisement says: “The commissioners for public works in Ireland is seeking to procure the provision of a managed solution for papal visit 2018 at locations including Dublin Castle and Phoenix Park”.

The deadline for tenders is May 3.

