GPs call for action on out-of-hours services

28 January 2018

GPs are calling on the Government to take action on out-of-hours services.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) has been surveying its members ahead of an HSE review, on out of hours services.

It asked members if the NAGP should recommend a revision to their existing participation in the out of hours services commensurate with patient safety concerns and to comply with existing European directives on hours worked by doctors.

84% of those who responded to the text survey, backed a revision of the out of hours scheme over concerns for Patient Safety and Doctors Health.

In a statement, the NAGP said it has repeatedly called on the HSE to take corrective action.

Ahead of the publication of an HSE report on the issue, the NAGP is again calling for action over members’ concerns.

“We sought a mandate from members with regard to patient safety, doctors health and the provision of out of hours care and we received an overwhelming response to the first ballot – we now have that mandate and appropriate recommendations and actions will be discussed at our AGM in four weeks time,” said Chris Goodey, CEO of the NAGP.

This result, along with the results of the next two ballot questions, will be discussed by members at the NAGP AGM on March 2 and 3 at the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork.

The next ballot question will be put to members at midday on February 7.

– Digital Desk

