The country’s biggest organisation representing GPs says it is “outraged” at the lack of consultation over proposals to deliver abortion services, if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says he would like to see a GP-led service, but the National Association of General Practitioners says the proposal could raise serious issues, with many of its 2,000 members likely to have ethical objections.

Dr Emmet Kerin, President of the NAGP, said: “To be honest, I was alarmed to hear the Minister’s comments and the assumption that the State would direct GPs to lead an abortion service without any engagement with our members to discuss the implications and the practicalities.

“And also to take into account the fact that there could be conscientious objections on the side of doctors being asked to provide that service.

“The growing disconnect of the Minister and his Department of Health from the frontline service of General Practice is of genuine concern to me.”

“For the Minister to suggest that our profession should lead out an abortion service without consultation with our member GPs is an affront to our profession and could pose yet another strain on the provision of general practice healthcare services.”

Share it:













Don't Miss