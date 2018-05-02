Controversial abortion banners will be erected outside maternity hospitals in Dublin again today.

The posters claim to a show 10-week-old foetus moments before an abortion and have sparked an angry response with some claiming the campaign has reached a new low.

The Rotunda Hospital said the protest has caused “distress and upset” for patients, many of whom are attending for other reasons than the “happy occasion” of giving birth.

In the interest & wellbeing of our patients & staff, we recently engaged with campaigners and groups representing both sides of the current referendum to remove graphic & distasteful postering from the vicinity of the hospital. — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) May 1, 2018

The Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform is behind the posters and says they are just showing the reality of the situation.

Their actions have been condemned by the official campaigns on both sides of the debate, however.

Save the 8th spokesperson John McGuirk says the campaign has nothing to do with them.

He said: “Those people who are doing that should stop doing it. It is wrong, it is not helpful.”

“They are not affiliated with our campaign. They are not affiliated with the other major pro-life campaigns.

“These are people who in many cases are not Irish.”

