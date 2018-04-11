30 Garda Superintendents are under investigation

11 April 2018

Thirty out of 166 Garda Superintendents are under investigation by the Garda Ombudsman.

The Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) says some of these are for their own alleged shortcomings, while others are investigated by association with their subordinates.

The AGS is also calling for a review of what additional resources will be needed in border areas in the event of a hard Brexit.

The Association of Garda Superintendents is holding its annual conference, where the focus is on the ever-increasing demands on members’ time.

They say that as many as 90% of GSOC’s investigations are carried out by superintendents.

AGS President, Noel Cunningham, said it is a huge drain on their resources, as well as impacting on the independence of such investigations.

Supt Cunningham said: “It’s unfair on the public who make complaints against a member of An Garda Síochána, because they expect an independent investigation to be carried out.”

He also revealed that 30 out of the country’s 166 Superintendents are under investigation themselves.

He said: “We are in a new area of accountability which is very important, it is very important that superintendents are held to account for their stewardship.

“But it is very important that if we are held to account, that we are dealt with fairly in the process, and that’s why GSOC needs to be resourced.”

Another major area of concern is the challenges that Brexit will pose, with the AGS calling for a full review of what resources will be needed in the event of a hard border.

Supt Cunningham said: “It is criminality which will fund, we believe and will help to fund, dissident activity. So it is very important that we are in there early and we identify what kind of a policing model we need.”

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will be attending the conference this afternoon.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss