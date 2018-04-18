Irish businesses should be doing everything possible to help pregnant women on their property, according to the head of the Restaurants Association.

Adrian Cummins’ comments come after a coffee shop in Dublin refused a woman, who was 36 weeks pregnant, access to their bathroom as she had not bought anything.

The shop justified their decision by saying the toilets were for paying customers only.

Mr Cummins feels in a situation like this, shops should be more accommodating.

“You need to use a bit of cop-on within that business,” he said.

“If you have a pregnant woman coming in you should do everything possible to help that person.

“Use common sense at the end of the day.”

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss