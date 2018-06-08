Heavy rainfall and spot flooding is on the way for some parts of the country.

Met Éireann says a status yellow weather warning comes into effect from noon today until 9pm tonight.

It predicts heavy thundery downpours which will lead to high intensity rainfall with some localised spot flooding possible.

The Western half of the country and the Midlands are most at risk.

The pollen count for today is also high countrywide.

