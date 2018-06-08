Heavy rainfall and spot flooding is on the way for some parts of the country.

Met Éireann says a status yellow weather warning comes into effect from noon today until 9pm tonight.

It predicts heavy thundery downpours which will lead to high intensity rainfall with some localised spot flooding possible.

The Western half of the country and the Midlands are most at risk.

Warm today with hazy sunshine. Largely dry this morning but in the afternoon heavy, thundery showers will develop with spot flooding in parts of the midlands and west. The east and south will stay mainly dry though. Maximum temperatures 20 to 24 degrees in light breezes. pic.twitter.com/LGeSer5v5q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2018

The pollen count for today is also high countrywide.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss