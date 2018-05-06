Orla chatted to Sinead Delahunty aka Delalicious about her new cookbook of the same name. Check out some of Sinead’s great recipes and her blog posts here.

A Tipp man features on RTE’s Supergarden in the coming weeks. You can check out landscaper Anthony Falconer’s work here

Sensational Kids Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival is on in Rathwood, Tullow, Co. Carlow on May 19 and 20 More details and to book here.

If you want to follow Niamh and Liam Colfer as they head off on a European adventure of a lifetime- you can read Niamh’s blog here.

And Wexford playwright and author Billy Roche was in to talk about his return to music and his Red Guitar tour. You can get details of that gig at St. Patrick’s Gateway in Waterford city at this link.

