Here’s all the info you need to know for the South East’s St. Patrick’s Day parades

16 March 2018

Co. Waterford

The Times:

Portlaw: 12 noon

Cappoquin: 12:30pm

Waterford City: 1pm

Tramore: 3pm:

Dungarvan: 3pm

WATERFORD CITY

The parade festivities kick off with a dance performance from Higgins Academy of Irish Dance at the viewing stand on The Mall at 12.30pm. The parade will then officially begin at 1pm with over 60 colourful entries taking part. The lead band this year will be Waterford’s own Barrack Street Concert Band, and we are delighted to announce the Grand Marshal this year will be Her Excellency Else Berit Eikeland, Ambassador of Norway to Ireland. Following the parade, there will be the festive fun and music in John Roberts Square featuring Hack the Bone and traditional Irish music from Cuisle.

DUNGARVAN

This year the parade is starting at 3pm sharp from the Clonea Road and finishes on Wolfe Tone Road.

Co. WEXFORD

The Times:

Wexford town 10:45am

New Ross 1pm

Gorey 3pm

Enniscorthy 1pm

Fethard 1pm

WEXFORD TOWN

The parade will assemble from the Fisher’s Rowe area up to the Maudlintown area at 10.15am. It will kick off at 10.45am from the junction at Fisher’s Rowe, William’s Street.

It will take in the following route: William’s Street, Trinity street, Paul Quay, Cresent Quay, Commercial Quay, Wellington Place, Redmond Square and West Gate. The Reviewing Stand will be located on the quay front adjacent to the bridge.

ENNISCORTHY

Road closures, Duffry Street (Cathedral Street), Main Street, Castle Street, Weafer Street and the promenade.

NEW ROSS

Charles Street and South Street between its junction with Cross Street and its junction with Charles Street will remain closed throughout the parade.

Co. Kilkenny

The Times:

Graiguenamangh 12:00 pm – 12:45pm

Urlingford’s: 1:00pm.

Kilkenny City: 1:00pm

Goresbridge 3:30pm

Thomastown 12:15 – 13:30pm

KILKENNY CITY

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence at 11am in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre before the parade at 1pm. Post-parade entertainment is taking place in various locations throughout the city with appearances from the Fanzini Brothers, Foxy P.Cox and many more special guests – from contortionists to comedians and jugglers to jiggers!

CO. CARLOW

The Times:

Tullow at 14:00

Bagenalstown at 13:00

Borris at 13:30

Carlow Town at 15:30

Ballon at 15:45

BAGNELSTOWN

The theme of the 2017 Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day Parade, is “Celebrating The Youth Of Our Town”. The route is same as last year – starting at 1 pm at Station Road, Moving down Royal Oak Road, turning right onto The Long Range, continue along Regent Street, turn right on to High Street, left on to Main Street and finally finishing in the Market Square.

CARLOW TOWN

Assembly will be from 2.30pm with the parade moving off at 3.30pm. Walking groups will assemble in Penneys’ Carpark while floats and vehicles will line up on Burrin Street which will be closed to through traffic from 2.30pm.

The Killeshin Pipe Band and the Presentation School Band will take part in the parade. Local traders and the business community are invited

Co. Tipperary

The Times

Tipp Town: 2pm

Cashel: 2pm

Clonmel: 3pm

Carrick on Suir: 5.30pm

TIPP TOWN

Crowd safety barriers will be in place from 1.15pm. Customers are asked not to park on Main street from 1pm.

Main Street will close as soon as the Cork to Dublin bus passes through, at approx 1:40pm The parade will begin when the Dublin to Cork bus passes through town, it will be re-routed along Friar Street (approx 2pm ). The Parade will end at approximately 3:30pm. The road will open by 4pm.

CLONMEL

The St Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 takes place on Saturday, March 17th in Irishtown, Clonmel at 3pm. Looking forward to seeing everyone there. Customers can enjoy free car parking in all car parks and on street in Clonmel and Cahir towns on Saturday 17th March.

CARRICK ON SUIR

Carrick on Suir’s parade will commence at 5:30 PM at the Glanbia Co-op store in Carrickbeg, finishing at the Castle with fireworks at 7 PM. There are kids amusements at the Castle from 5:30 PM. There will be local diversions in place around the parade route and residents parking only from 4:30 PM on Castle St.

