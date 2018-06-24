Talk about a jampacked Sunday Grill.. Here’s all the links and info from the people we chatted to…

Orla chatted to Peter O’Halloran a Tipperary based army corporal who also runs an online fitness and nutrition services while also working for the defense forces as a sniper instructor.

You can check out what Peter’s does with fitness and nutrition here.

The highlight of Orla’s week was a visit from a 13th century medieval fighter

Anthony Power from the Nire Valley in Co. Waterford represented Ireland in the sword and shield category in the world championships twice.

Some of his equipment came into studio too…. so, we got Kev and Debbie to model it.

And if you fancy a dip in the nip in August in aid of the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Co. Wexford- you can get more details here!

